China Patent Ruling Highlights Anti-Monopoly Law's Reach

By Wei Huang, Fan Zhu and Wendy Zhou (February 2, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- A recent ruling by China's highest court holds significant implications for dispute settlements and other commercial agreements between branded and generic manufacturers. Sending an important signal regarding its stance on reverse payment agreements, the Supreme People's Court of the People's Republic of China granted a motion to withdraw an appeal brought by AstraZeneca AB in its patent infringement lawsuit against Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.[1] On its own initiative, the Chinese high court examined whether the apparent pharmaceutical patent reverse payment agreement violated the Anti-Monopoly Law. The move marks the first time a Chinese court has touched upon this issue. The Chinese high court...

