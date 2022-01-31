Durbin Says GOP Votes For New Justice Are Possible

By James Arkin (January 31, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said Monday he's already begun reaching out to Republican senators he thinks could be open to supporting President Joe Biden's eventual choice to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court and that his list of potential yes votes "is longer than you would initially imagine." Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters in the U.S. Capitol that he did not have information on whom Biden will nominate to replace the retiring justice, nor does he have a favorite among potential contenders to be the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court. But he said he hopes there...

