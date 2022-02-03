Indefinite Migrant Detention Without Review Is Kafkaesque

By César García Hernández (February 3, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- Despite the freighted politics of immigration, Democrats and Republicans generally agree that detaining migrants is a necessary component of a functional immigration law system. Bipartisan majorities of Congress, always with the support of presidents regardless of political affiliation, have expanded the federal government's power to detain migrants. Under Democrats and Republicans, federal immigration authorities created a massive detention network, which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement now runs to carry out this task. For courts, the difficult question is not whether migrants can be detained. Instead, courts are regularly asked to decipher the constraints that executive officials operate under and who should impose those constraints. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS