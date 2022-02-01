Law Firms Weathered Frosty January As IPO Activity Slowed

By Tom Zanki (February 1, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- Initial public offerings slowed considerably in January as volatility rattled investor confidence in both traditional IPOs and offerings by special purpose acquisition companies, creating a choppy environment for capital markets practices that steer such transactions. Several companies delayed or downsized IPO plans in response to uncertain equity markets, while a rising number of SPACs withdrew their offerings altogether. The reduced volume follows a blockbuster 2021 that shattered records for capital raising, particularly regarding SPACs, which overtook traditional IPOs in issuances last year. "Q1 2021 was an anomaly," said Eric Pestrue, a portfolio manager at SPAC investor RiverNorth Capital Management. "We've never...

