Legal Experts Warn Lawmakers Over Insurance Deregulation

By Martin Croucher (February 1, 2022, 3:32 PM GMT) -- Britain should not risk its place as one of the world's leading insurance markets by rolling back regulation following Brexit, legal experts told lawmakers on Tuesday. Two senior academics told the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee that the degree of supervision and regulation in the insurance sector was at the right level to ensure market stability. The committee has launched an inquiry into the level of regulation of the insurance market, and is examining whether the government should strip away European Union rules in a move to make Britain more internationally attractive for business. James Davey, a professor of...

