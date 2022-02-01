Banks, Post Office Reach 'Lifeline' Deal On Cash Services

By Irene Madongo (February 1, 2022, 6:20 PM GMT) -- Clients of Britain's biggest lenders will still be able to use Post Office counters to pay in and withdraw cash until the end of 2025 following an agreement, which the company described as a "lifeline" for millions of people. Monday's announcement of the arrangement, which runs from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025, comes after the government had raised concerns that consumers are losing access to cash as banks shutter their local branches. The deal extends an original agreement that came into force in January 2020 and was intended to end in December 2020. The 30 lenders signed up to the...

