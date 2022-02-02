MPs Call On Gov't To Tackle UK Fraud Epidemic

By Najiyya Budaly (February 2, 2022, 12:06 AM GMT) -- A group of MPs urged the government on Wednesday to act faster against a "growing fraud epidemic" by legislating to protect Britain from scammers and money launderers. The government must combat fraud and scams, the House of Commons Treasury Committee said in a report on economic crime. The cross-party group of MPs said they unanimously agreed that the government must legislate against fraudulent online adverts and push technology giants to reimburse people who fall victim to scams on their platforms. The report also calls on the government to introduce regulations to protect consumers against fraud when they buy crypto-assets. The committee also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS