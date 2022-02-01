Lloyds Completes £390M Deal For Retirement Savings Co.

By Martin Croucher (February 1, 2022, 2:22 PM GMT) -- Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Embark Group, a retirement and investment business, for £390 million ($526 million). Lloyds said the deal would trigger "ambitious growth plans," which would result in the company being one of the top three providers in the individual pensions market by 2025. The transaction will add the £37 billion of assets under administration and 354,000 consumer clients from Embark to the wider Lloyds Group, which includes pensions insurer Scottish Widows. Jackie Leiper, managing director of pensions at Scottish Widows, will become chief executive at Embark, while also retaining her...

