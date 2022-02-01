FCA Rejects Call To Investigate Rate-Hedging Scandal

By Najiyya Budaly (February 1, 2022, 11:47 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has rejected a call by MPs to investigate the treatment of consumers who were excluded from a compensation program for a bank misselling scandal, saying that the plan delivered a fair outcome. The FCA has told a parliamentary group that it will not investigate the treatment of clients wrongly sold old interest rate-hedging products. (iStock) The City watchdog has told the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking that it would not investigate the treatment of clients and businesses that were wrongly sold old interest rate-hedging products from 2001. The products, known as IRHPs, are contracts-for-difference, which...

