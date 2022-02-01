Monzo Bank Under Regulatory Scrutiny After Disclosure Lapse

By Irene Madongo (February 1, 2022, 4:43 PM GMT) -- The competition watchdog has said it will monitor Monzo after the online lender failed to disclose the maximum charges clients can face in their personal current accounts, but will not take further action because the challenger bank has addressed the problem. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Monday that Monzo Bank Ltd. did not publish the monthly maximum charge, or MMC, in its fee information document between October 2018 and November 2021. This is in breach of the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017, the watchdog said. The order stipulates that banks and building societies must specify the maximum charges that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS