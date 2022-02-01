'Pharma Bro' Prosecutor, Ex-Acting US Atty Joins Kirkland

By Hailey Konnath (February 1, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- The former acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York and a prosecutor on the "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli case has joined Kirkland & Ellis LLP as a partner in the firm's government, regulatory and internal investigations group, according to an announcement made Tuesday. Jacquelyn Kasulis has handled a slew of high-profile cases, including the prosecution and conviction of the former president and co-founder of NXIVM and the prosecution and conviction of R&B singer R. Kelly. Kasulis will be based out of Kirkland's New York office, where she'll work with companies, executives and boards of directors in investigations and...

