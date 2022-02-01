EU To Add Many Countries To Tax Warning List, Official Says

By Todd Buell (February 1, 2022, 11:34 AM EST) -- The European Union plans to add many countries to its warning list of those outside the bloc that aren't fully meeting international taxation norms but aren't yet on the so-called blacklist, a top tax official said Tuesday. Though he declined to name the countries to be added to the EU's so-called gray list, Benjamin Angel, a senior tax official for the European Commission — the EU's executive branch — said criteria relating to the exchange of country-by-country reports are responsible for the additions. Angel also acknowledged the slow pace of changes to the list, something he said he hopes will change...

