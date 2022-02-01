Jan. 6 Panel Earns Another Win In Push For Eastman Docs

By Justin Wise (February 1, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- Responding to claims from a congressional lawyer that he was slow-walking the release of subpoenaed records, a California federal judge ordered former Trump attorney John Eastman late Monday to immediately start turning over emails from the days before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The order from U.S. District Judge David O. Carter came after a status conference in a case revolving around Eastman's lawsuit to block a House select committee subpoena issued to his former employer, Chapman University, for more than 94,000 pages of his emails between Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021, related to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS