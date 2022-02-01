Chancery Settlement Sought In $15B Student Loan Trust Fight

By Jeff Montgomery (February 1, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- A nearly six-year-old, elaborately tangled Delaware Chancery Court battle over control of and liability for the National Collegiate Student Loan investment trusts has opened a 30-day settlement talks window, after shutdown of a monthslong mediation effort. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III agreed to stay discovery and movement toward trial Monday, citing an agreement among the parties after former U.S. District Court Judge Joseph J. Farnan Jr. in December terminated a mediation effort that began in August. The vice chancellor's order did not elaborate on the mediation effort but said the case had been paused now for "good-faith settlement discussions."...

