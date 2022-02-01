Baker Donelson Timber Scam Suit Restarted In Miss. Court

By Andrew Strickler (February 1, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- A Mississippi federal judge has restarted a civil fraud suit against Baker Donelson, which has been accused of lending legal expertise to — and profiting from — a massive Ponzi scheme that also triggered criminal charges against a former Baker partner and a lobbyist. The Monday text order lifted a stay in place since June on the case against Baker, which is accused of aiding a yearslong scam run by Jackson, Mississippi, businessman Arthur Lamar Adams, now imprisoned. The stay was left intact for Baker health care attorney Jon Seawright and lobbyist Brent Alexander as they face multicount criminal indictments alleging...

