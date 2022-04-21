Justices Revive Law Firm's Day-Late IRS Levy Challenge

By Theresa Schliep (April 21, 2022, 10:14 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday found that the U.S. Tax Court had the authority to consider a North Dakota law firm's day-late challenge to an IRS levy, reversing an Eighth Circuit decision that sided with the agency. The U.S. Supreme Court said a 30-day deadline for bringing lien and levy challenges isn't a jurisdictional bar that law firm Boechler PC had to clear to bring its case before the Tax Court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Boechler PC's suit challenging the IRS collection action is not barred by a 30-day deadline under Internal Revenue Code Section 6330(d)(1) for bringing lien and levy challenges...

