Senate Confirms 3 Ohio Trial Court Picks

By James Arkin (February 1, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Senate confirmed three trial court nominees for the Northern District of Ohio Tuesday, making them the first district court judges from a state with a Republican senator to win approval since President Joe Biden took office. The Senate confirmed Bridget Meehan Brennan, the acting U.S. attorney for the district, by a 61-35 vote, with 12 Republicans in support. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Augustin Ruiz was confirmed 62-35, with 13 Republicans in support. Charles Esque Fleming, a veteran public defender, was confirmed 56-42, with seven Republicans voting yes. The Senate has now confirmed 45 district and circuit court judges since Biden...

