Trial Court Picks Address Past Writings, Immigration, Bail

By James Arkin (February 1, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- Three district court nominees defended their records during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday as Republicans questioned their past writings, records as attorneys and decisions on the bench while Democrats praised the diversity and qualifications they would bring to the federal judiciary. The hearing featured two nominees for the Central District of California, Magistrate Judge Kenly Kiya Kato and Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes of the Superior Court of Riverside County, as well as Jennifer Louise Rochon, who is nominated to the Southern District of New York. The hearing was initially slated to include Judge J. Michelle Childs of the District of...

