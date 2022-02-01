DOJ's Criminal Appellate Chief Steps Down

By Jack Karp (February 1, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's longtime criminal appellate chief who played a role in several high-profile cases has retired after a career spanning multiple decades, a DOJ spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Patty Stemler officially retired Monday after more than 30 years at the DOJ. That career began in the 1970s, and Stemler was later promoted to run the agency's criminal appellate section. She will now stay on at the Criminal Division as a senior counsel for an indefinite period, the DOJ spokesperson said. "Patty Stemler's remarkable career exemplifies the qualities of unwavering dedication, outstanding ability, and, above all, integrity in every sense...

