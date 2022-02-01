8th Circ. Sides With Allied Unit On Worker Discrimination Suit

By Josh Liberatore (February 1, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that an Allied unit doesn't have to defend a custodial company and its owner from workplace discrimination suits, agreeing with a Missouri court that such claims are clearly barred by a policy exclusion. The Eighth Circuit affirmed that an insurer does not need to defend a custodial company in litigation brought by former workers accusing the business of racial discrimination. (Gabrielle Lurie/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) The three-judge panel rejected Columbia Maintenance Co.'s argument that an employment-related discrimination exclusion in its umbrella policy with AMCO Insurance Co. contradicted other parts of the contract....

