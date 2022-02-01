Roche Unit's Cancer Treatments Draw UPenn Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (February 1, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- The University of Pennsylvania has hit a Roche unit with a patent infringement suit in Delaware federal court over four breast cancer drugs that allegedly mimic the university's tumor treatment plan. In a complaint filed Monday, The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania said biotechnology company Genentech Inc., a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG, has infringed the university's patent on a treatment that slows down cancer growth and enhances the effectiveness of radiation. According to UPenn, four of Genentech's breast cancer treatments — Perjeta, Phesgo, Herceptin and Herceptin Hylecta — imitate how the university's tumor therapy administers drugs. "Genentech's actions have...

