Canadian Fintech KOHO Bags $165M In Eldridge-Led Series D

By Charlie Innis (February 1, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- KOHO Financial Inc., a Toronto-based financial technology startup offering a spending and savings account that connects to an app, grabbed CA$210 million (roughly $165.5 million) from investors in a funding round led by private investment shop Eldridge Industries LLC. The now-closed Series D also included renewed commitments from existing investors Drive Capital and TTV Capital, along with funding by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, Round13 Capital and BDC, according to the announcement. The startup, which was founded in 2014, expects to grow its workforce from 250 to 400 employees and further develop its product using the Series D capital, KOHO said....

