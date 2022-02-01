CPSC Says Fitness Co. Didn't Report Injuries, Will Pay $6.5M

By Jonathan Capriel (February 1, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- Workout equipment manufacturer Core Health & Fitness LLC agreed to pay $6.5 million in civil penalties for failing to immediately report issues with weight-lifting pulley machines that injured more than two dozen, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday. The Vancouver, Washington-based company did not swiftly inform the agency that it was aware of 55 instances of part failures, about 11 of which caused cuts to the head requiring stitches or surgical staples, the agency said. The civil penalty agreement is expected to be published sometime this month, but the commission voted 4-0 in accepting a provisional deal. About 3,600...

