FDIC Needs A State Banking Regulator On Board, Sens. Told

By Jon Hill (February 1, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Conference of State Bank Supervisors is urging the Biden administration and Senate to make sure that a state banking regulator gets a seat on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s governing board, arguing that such an appointment is not only good for the agency but also legally required. CSBS, an organization that represents bank regulators from all 50 states, made its case in letters sent Monday to Senate leaders and the White House, which has a chance to restock the shorthanded FDIC's Board of Directors and replace its outgoing chair, Trump appointee Jelena McWilliams. The White House has not yet announced...

