Houston Judge Scolded For 13th Time For Delayed Rulings

By Michelle Casady (February 1, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- Harris County District Judge Ursula Hall has been told once again by an appellate court that she is taking too long to rule on motions pending before her, this time in a case in which oilfield services company Baker Hughes has been trying to compel arbitration for almost 16 months. The Tuesday ruling by a three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals marks the 13th time an intermediate appellate court has told Judge Hall that she is taking too long to rule on pending motions. "While there is no precise test to determine whether the amount of time it takes...

