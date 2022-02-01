Clark Hill Enters Phoenix By Combining With 18-Atty Firm

By Aebra Coe (February 1, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- Detroit-based Clark Hill has inked a deal to combine with 18-lawyer Phoenix, Arizona, law firm Ryley Carlock & Applewhite, bringing its presence in Arizona to 39 lawyers, the firm said Tuesday. The addition creates a Phoenix office for Clark Hill, adding to its Scottsdale, Arizona, office, which has 21 attorneys, according to the firm. Following the combination, Ryley Carlock managing shareholder James Brophy will act as Clark Hill's Phoenix office member-in-charge and the office will remain at Ryley Carlock's current location, the announcement said. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .sidebar { color: white; width: 200px; border-left: 6px solid #646f8c; background-color:#132a43;...

