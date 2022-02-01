Mich. Panel Sides With Insurer In Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (February 1, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- Another appellate court has ruled against policyholders seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses, with a Michigan panel finding Tuesday that government orders didn't cause physical loss or damage at a restaurant operator's property. A Michigan appellate court ruled that a restaurant operator cannot get coverage for losses stemming from pandemic-related shutdown orders. (iStock.com/Natalia Shabasheva) Gavrilides' policy with Michigan Insurance Co. also included a virus exclusion that barred coverage, the three-judge panel said, upholding the lower trial court's July 2020 decision. "The word 'physical' necessarily requires the loss or damage to have some manner of tangible and measurable presence or effect in, on,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS