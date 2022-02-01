Feds Secure Plea In 1st COVID-19 Health Provider Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (February 1, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The first person in the nation charged with misappropriating COVID-19 relief for health providers pled guilty before a Michigan federal judge Tuesday to stealing more than $37,000 and passing the lion's share to family members. Amina Abbas, 36, copped to one count of theft of government property before U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh. She faces fines and up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced May 19 — though the government is recommending a term at the low end of an anticipated six- to 12-month, nonbinding guidelines range, according to a plea agreement. She also waived her right to...

