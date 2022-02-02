Md. High Court Decries 'Rigid' Rule Excluding Nonbarred Attys

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 2, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- Maryland might want to rethink its rule prohibiting lawyers who are unlicensed in the state from opening offices there, the state's high court said in a recent ruling. The Court of Appeals of Maryland on Monday dismissed a case the state brought against lawyer Dawn R. Jackson alleging she had been operating an unauthorized practice in Maryland since 2014. The high court concluded that Jackson had technically violated the state's rules of professional conduct but that because of "unusual mitigating factors," she shouldn't be punished and the case should be dismissed. The court also went a step further and suggested that...

