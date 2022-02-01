Pfizer Wants FDA's Approval Of COVID Vax For Kids Under 5

By Adam Lidgett (February 1, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- Pfizer and BioNTech want federal health regulators to give the companies' COVID-19 vaccine the emergency green light for use in children under five years old. The companies said Tuesday they are asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization to be able to include children between 6 months old and 4 years old in its pool of people who can get their vaccine to combat the virus. The companies said they have started the process of amending their emergency use authorization to include that age range, and that they want to finish the process in the next few...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS