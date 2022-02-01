Gilead Pays Viiv $1.25B Plus Royalties To End HIV Patent Suit

By Hailey Konnath (February 1, 2022, 11:32 PM EST) -- Gilead has agreed to pay $1.25 billion plus royalties to GlaxoSmithKline venture ViiV Healthcare to settle claims Gilead infringed patents with its HIV drug, the companies announced Tuesday, a deal that comes less than a month after a trial in the high-profile case was delayed due to COVID-19. Gilead has settled claims that it infringed the patents of ViiV Healthcare related to dolutegravir – an antiretroviral medication used to treat HIV – with its own Biktarvy. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Gilead was accused of infringing ViiV's patents related to dolutegravir — an antiretroviral medication used to treat HIV — with its own...

