Taylor Wessing Guides Gallagher On Motorhome Broker Buy

By Martin Croucher (February 2, 2022, 1:35 PM GMT) -- Insurance giant Arthur J. Gallagher has bought Devitt Insurance Services Ltd., a British motor insurance broker, in a deal that it said would add new specializations to the group. Gallagher, which is based in Illinois, said on Tuesday that Devitt, the largest motorhome insurance broker in the country, will become part of its U.K. retail business. Devitt has approximately 130,000 customers and 130 employees. It is ranked the fourth-largest motorcycle broker and also sells car and home insurance. Gallagher did not say how much it paid for the business. Devitt, which is based in Essex, southeast England, recorded turnover of £13 million...

