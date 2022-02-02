EU Plans Clearing Rules For Pension Funds From 2023

By Najiyya Budaly (February 2, 2022, 2:52 PM GMT) -- Europe's markets watchdog has said that it plans to force pension funds to follow costly clearing rules under the bloc's derivatives trading rulebook from June 2023, ending an exemption for retirement savings schemes. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that pension scheme arrangements, or PSAs, will have to be ready to clear their over-the-counter derivatives trades from 2023. The 2012 European Market Infrastructure Regulation requires counterparties to clear their derivative contracts using central counterparties to prevent market abuse in unlisted securities. But pension scheme arrangements have been granted an exemption from the regulation's clearing obligation, which has been extended several...

