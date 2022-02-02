Pensions Reform 'Could Boost Annual UK Savings By £1.2B'

By Martin Croucher (February 2, 2022, 3:27 PM GMT) -- The amount invested in pensions in Britain could rise by £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) a year if the government brings forward long-delayed reforms to automatic enrollment, a retirement savings provider said on Wednesday. Now Pensions said that younger people should be eligible to be automatically signed up to company pension schemes and that employers' contributions should start from the first pound of their earnings. The measures represent the main thrust of government proposals dating back to 2017, which have not yet been implemented. Now Pensions was responding to an evidence-gathering session by the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee on how the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS