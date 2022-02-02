Cybersecurity Biz PlexTrac Lands $70M Series B Financing

By McCord Pagan (February 2, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- Cybersecurity company PlexTrac said Wednesday it had raised $70 million in a Series B funding round that included Insight Partners, Madrona Venture Group and Noro-Moseley Partners. Boise, Idaho-based PlexTrac Inc. said in its statement that the financing follows a year in which it quadrupled its headcount and in April saw a $10 million Series A funding round. The latest proceeds will be used to increase its market reach, double its headcount and more, the company said. "It has never been more crucial to be proactive in defending against increasingly disruptive threats," PlexTrac founder and CEO Dan DeCloss said in the statement....

