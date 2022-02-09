Fenchurch Targets Disputes With New Reinsurance Wing

By Irene Madongo (February 9, 2022, 5:11 PM GMT) -- Claimant legal specialists Fenchurch Law has launched a reinsurance and international risks practice group that will focus on high-value dispute cases. The new group, which will be led by managing partner David Pryce, will specialize in representing policyholders based outside the U.K. in complex and high-value insurance disputes under policies placed directly within the London Market, the law firm said. Pryce said the London Market — a distinct part of the country's insurance and reinsurance sector —has a reputation for paying out on claims. But disagreements occasionally surface between policyholders and insurers, particularly in those involving large losses, he added....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS