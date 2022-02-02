PTAB Axes Voice Software Patent Challenged By Amazon

By Adam Lidgett (February 2, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has wiped out numerous claims in a voice software patent challenged by Amazon, finding they were obvious over prior art. A three-judge panel of the board on Tuesday found that Amazon has shown that 20 claims in the patent owned by VB Assets LLC, which is the intellectual property arm of Voicebox Technologies, were not patentable. The panel said the claims were obvious in light of either a patent application referred to as Kennewick or a combination of Kennewick and a patent the panel referred to as Cooper. Amazon adequately showed that Kennewick covered or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS