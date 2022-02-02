OtterBox Accuses CBP Of 'Stonewalling' On Interest Refund

By Jennifer Doherty (February 2, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- The company behind the popular, no-frills OtterBox phone and tablet covers has opened a new chapter in its long-running dispute over import duties, this time alleging in the U.S. Court of International Trade that customs officials refuse to cough up interest it owes on overpaid duties. According to Otter Products LLC's complaint, filed Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is shirking its responsibility under a 2016 Federal Circuit decision concerning the definition of "containers." The court held that OtterBox cases were properly categorized as "other articles of plastics" because they only met one of four criteria necessary for a container classification....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS