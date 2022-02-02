Bamboo-Based Bedding Maker Cariloha Primes $30M IPO

By Charlie Innis (February 2, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- Cariloha Inc., a sustainability-focused clothing and home products brand using bamboo fabrics, set terms for a proposed $30 million initial public offering on Wednesday, with help from Holland & Hart and underwriters' counsel DLA Piper. The Sandy, Utah-headquartered company plans to sell 2.3 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14, raising about $30 million at the midpoint price, according to Cariloha's amended registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cariloha said it makes bedding, bath towels, apparel and other goods using bamboo, which the company calls "one of the most renewable and sustainable resources on the...

