Senate Confirms Slate Of Local DC Judges

By Justin Wise (February 2, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm a slate of local Washington, D.C., court judges, as the district faces what its nonvoting congressional delegate called an "unprecedented" judicial "vacancy crisis." In a series of floor votes, the upper chamber confirmed Administrative Law Judge Rupa Ranga Puttagunta and Magistrate Judges Kenia Seoane Lopez and Sean C. Staples to 15-year terms as associate judges on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, the trial court in the district. The elevations prompted Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the nonvoting House member representing D.C., to renew her calls to overhaul the process for appointing local D.C....

