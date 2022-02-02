DC Circ. Skeptical Of Cops Union's Fight Over Discipline Law

By Khorri Atkinson (February 2, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel seemed divided Wednesday over a bid by the District of Columbia's police union to revive a constitutional challenge to a reform measure limiting union negotiations over discipline, with one judge disagreeing that Metropolitan Police Department officers would be "punished" due to City Council members' embrace of anti-police rhetoric. Another jurist on the three-judge panel called the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Second Emergency Amendment Act "unusual" during oral arguments and expressed sympathy for the Fraternal Order of Police's notion that labor representatives must have a right to help shape the process for vetting disciplinary charges against MPD...

