Global Insurance Rates Continue To Rise, Brokerage Reports

By Eli Flesch (February 2, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- Global insurance rates increased by 13% in the fourth quarter of 2021, continuing a streak of growth in carrier premiums that has now lasted for more than four years, the insurance broker Marsh said in a report released Wednesday. Commercial rates increased by 22% for policyholders in the U.K., the largest increase for insureds in any region globally, according to the report. The growth rate in the U.S. stood at 14%. Increases were the lowest at 4% in Latin America and the Caribbean. "We are operating in a challenging risk and insurance market and will continue to focus on developing solutions...

