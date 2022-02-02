Fed Nominee Raskin Aims To Cool GOP Heat At Confirmation

By Jon Hill (February 2, 2022, 10:37 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the top bank oversight post at the Federal Reserve will seek to lower the temperature around her past advocacy for bold, climate-focused financial regulatory action when she and two other central bank nominees undergo vetting by lawmakers on Thursday. Sarah Bloom Raskin, who is up for the job of Fed supervision vice chair, will testify to senators weighing her nomination that she believes bank supervisors must keep tabs on both financial and nonfinancial sources of systemic risk, including those "from nature and cataclysmic weather-related events." But Raskin will also stress that she is sensitive to the...

