Key Biden Fed Pick Pushes Back On GOP Climate Concerns

By Jon Hill (February 3, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's pick for the top Federal Reserve bank regulatory job struggled at her nomination hearing on Thursday to win over Republican senators critical of climate risk regulation, but moderate Democrats brightened her candidacy's prospects with a generally upbeat reception. Sarah Bloom Raskin, who has been tapped to serve as the Fed's vice chair for supervision, sought repeatedly during questioning before the Senate Banking Committee to rebut Republican claims that she would steer Fed regulatory policy in a more activist direction to fight climate change if confirmed. Stressing that she would approach climate change only as a bank risk management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS