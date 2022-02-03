Payment Co. Tells Justices Its Case Is 'Perfect' To Clarify Alice

By Britain Eakin (February 3, 2022, 5:06 PM EST) -- A company that had its secure payment patents invalidated for claiming only abstract ideas after it asserted them against Apple and Visa has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to address the Federal Circuit's "inconsistent and unpredictable" decisions applying the high court's Alice ruling. Universal Secure Registry said in a Jan. 27 petition for certiorari that its appeal of a Federal Circuit decision finding its patents were abstract "is the perfect case" for the high court to fill in a gap in its 2014 landmark Alice decision, which held that abstract ideas, minus an inventive concept, aren't eligible to be patented....

