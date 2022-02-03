Duane Morris Welcomes IP Partner In Philadelphia

By James Boyle (February 3, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- An attorney with nearly 20 years of experience in patent law has moved his practice from DLA Piper to Duane Morris LLP's Philadelphia office, the firm announced Wednesday. Richard L. Cruz has been added as a partner to Duane Morris' intellectual property practice group in Philadelphia. Cruz told Law360 he took his practice across the street after more than 18 years with DLA Piper to grow his practice on Duane Morris' platform. "Every three to five years, I evaluate myself and my practice to make sure I am on the right trajectory," Cruz said. "Moving to Duane Morris was an opportunity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS