Design Unveiled For $190M Ft. Lauderdale Federal Courthouse

By Nathan Hale (February 2, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- Plans for a new, 10-story federal courthouse for downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were unveiled Tuesday, following the General Services Administration's approval of Skidmore Owings & Merrill's design concept for the $190 million project. The announcement and accompanying renderings are a step in resolving long-running questions about the future of this outpost of the Southern District of Florida, whose current building, while applauded by architecture critics, has suffered from mold, leaks and space constraints. As depicted in SOM's renderings, the new 252,000-square-foot building would feature clean vertical lines in fluted white panels of metal and glass running up four equal sides that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS