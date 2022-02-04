Orrick Adds 2 Energy Partners To LA, Seattle Offices

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 4, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is bringing two new partners into its energy and infrastructure practice groups in an effort to bolster the firm's focus as businesses shift toward increasing investments in renewable energy. Teresa Hill and Julia Balas joined the firm this week at its Seattle and Los Angeles offices, respectively. Hill's work will revolve around helping public and private companies reach their global net-zero carbon commitments; Balas' efforts will focus on project development and helping clients in their energy transition strategies as policies continue to evolve. Balas told Law360 during an interview that Orrick represented an opportunity to join...

