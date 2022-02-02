Ex-Ohio House Speaker Seeks Dismissal Of Corruption Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 2, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has asked a federal court to drop charges alleging that he orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme, saying prosecutors haven't presented evidence of an "explicit quid pro quo agreement." The Tuesday motion to dismiss argues that the government's 130-paragraph indictment is long on conclusions, short on facts and "hangs its hat on salacious allegations of bribery" against the former Republican speaker of the Ohio House. Prosecutors say Householder received money from electric utility FirstEnergy Corp. — funneled through a nonprofit called Generation Now — to pass a billion-dollar nuclear plant bailout. The government's bribery allegations...

