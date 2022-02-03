Squarespace Can't Ax DataCloud IP So Soon, Judge Says

By Craig Clough (February 3, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has denied Squarespace's motion for judgment in a patent suit filed by DataCloud, saying it is too early to invalidate 144 claims from the seven patents-in-suit because Squarespace did not give the court "the tools" to do so. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark on Wednesday denied the motion from Squarespace in a five-page order that mostly reprinted extensive comments the judge made from the bench during a January hearing. In the reprinted comments, the judge said Squarespace's argument that the seven patents-in-suit are indefinite for describing only what the inventions do rather than how to achieve the...

